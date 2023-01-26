Sky Cams
LIVE: First witness to be called in Murdaugh murder trial

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Opening statements were heard Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

The prosecution’s first witness is expected to be called Thursday morning.

A timeline of events is available below:

Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh