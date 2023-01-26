Man indicted on murder charges for killing ex-girlfriend at work on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work has been indicted on murder charges.

Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, is charged in a five-count indictment issued Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury.

Savannah Police say he shot 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo on Dec. 15 while she was working at the European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard. She later died from her injuries. Officers arrested Irving the same day.

Sampayo’s obituary says she worked as a receptionist at the wax salon and had lived in Savannah for less than a year. She’s originally from New Jersey.

The malice murder charge against Irving carries a sentence of up to life in prison without parole. He’s currently being held in the Chatham County Jail.

The next court hearing in the case is set for Feb. 1.

