Pre-trial motion hearing held for suspects in Crocker murder case

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In this pre-trial motion hearing, several witnesses including the Effingham County Clerk of Court were called to testify by the defense representing Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Anthony Wright and Kimberley Wright. They’re accused of killing Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr.

The motion debated today was whether the grand jury who indicted the three defendants on October 24, 2019 was properly seated.

Their defense attorneys said the grand jury was compromised and they’re asking the judge to dismiss the indictment that charged them with murder in the death of the Crocker children.

“In terms of creating a constitutional grand jury of randomness and inclusiveness...there was serious compromise of those two goals.”

They say the grand jury summons list had more than 48,000 people on it.

The defense brought in an expert witness that studies jury selections. That witness said one person that made it onto the jury that indicted the defendants was put on list of candidates twice.

“That person had a higher chance of being selected in that group of people who were summoned.”

Former Clerk of Superior Court Elizabeth Hursey who served in 2019 said duplications are common for many reasons. The defense also questioned the people who were excused from the grand jury.

Lead state prosecutor Matt Breedon asked Hursey about this concern.

“In excusing and deferring any of the jurors we’re talking about here did you follow those Georgia Statutes?” asked Breedon.

“Yes,” said Hursey.

More than 60 pre-trial motions have been filed in this case. None have been ruled on by Judge F. Gates Peed who is hearing the case.

It’s not clear when the trial for these defendants will be begin. However, Elwyn Crocker Sr., the teenagers father, will be tried first.

And all three defendants are due back in court tomorrow.

