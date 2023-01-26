Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier.

Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as usual in Walterboro. People there expect it to stay that way throughout the rest of the trial.

The city has allowed several food trucks to set up shop across the street. They say it was critical they did that, because there’s not enough time or restaurants by the courthouse, to accommodate all of these people.

One of the food truck owners said after serving more than 100 people Wednesday, they bought twice as much meat for Thursday.

Much of that business is coming from out-of-towners.

“We’ve met people from New Zealand. We’ve met people from, probably six or seven different countries. I heard nine were going to be here. It’s been quite an experience,” Shorty’s Smokin’ Butts co-owner, Ashley Lamb said.

A few Walterboro residents expressed mixed emotions about this trial happening right in the heart of their town.

“It’s very overwhelming. You said you’re from Savannah, so that’s not as far, but we’ve got people from Texas. I’ve talked to the tourism manager, and there are people from Japan. That is crazy to me that it has drawn this much attention, right here in our hometown,” Walterboro resident Jennifer Breland said.

She added that she hopes people remember, despite all the media attention, that two people were killed and that is why this case is important.

