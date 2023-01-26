Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video

The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was...
The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot Wednesday morning near the site of the future Atlanta police(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency due to recent protests in the Atlanta area and possible reaction to the release of the Tyre Nichols video.

The executive order gives the Governor the power to activate 1,000 National Guard units “in response” to the recent protests. The units will have “the same powers of arrest and apprehension as do law enforcement officers.”

A source said, “the executive order is purely precautionary based on possible unrest following the release of the videos from Memphis. There are no immediate intentions to deploy the Guard.”

Protests erupted after Manuel Teran was killed in a shootout with police near the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Six people were arrested Jan. 21 after the protests and 18 have been charged with domestic terrorism.

A special prosecutor will be assigned to the case after the DeKalb District Attorney recused her office.

The state of emergency will last until Feb. 9.

The Atlanta Police Department has issued the following statement:

“We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and are prepared to support peaceful protests in our city. We understand and share in the outrage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent, and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities and their profession. We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful.”

The Georgia State Patrol issued the following statement:

“We are working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and our other law enforcement partners in the Atlanta metro. We are monitoring the situation and reviewing all possible intelligence and will act appropriately.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week, the Savannah Globe got a fresh paint job.
Savannah globe gets updates
Wayne Co. deputy arrested, fired after off-duty incident
‘This will be what does it’, former Effingham teacher comments on Civil Rights lawsuit
‘This will be what does it’: Former Effingham Co. teacher comments on Civil Rights lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Chief prosecuting attorney Creighton Waters, left, asks Daniel Greene, a sergeant with the...
First witnesses take stand in Murdaugh murder trial
ft stewart expert badges
Fort Stewart soldiers train for coveted expert badges
THE News at 5:30
Fort Stewart soldiers train for coveted expert badges
GBI investigating death at McIntosh County jail
THE News at 4:30
Tybee Island city council to discuss funding study for workforce housing