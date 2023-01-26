Sky Cams
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at 111 South Apartments

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Police were called to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. for a man who had been shot. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

The victim remains in the hospital. Detectives were able to quickly access the complex’s surveillance footage.

Detectives have identified persons of interest in the case and are actively seeking to interview them.

Police say at this time, the shooting appears to have been confined to a single apartment and between individuals known to one another.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Detective Cross at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

