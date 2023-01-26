Two men indicted on murder charges after body found in burned Guyton home

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men have been indicted on murder charges after a body was discovered in a burned home in Guyton.

Richard Knaust and Dusty Hamilton have been indicted on counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, arson in the first degree, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

The two men are accused of burning down Wesley Thomas’ trailer with him inside.

Thomas’ family said they were told that he was killed before his trailer was burned down on Nov. 6.

Thomas’ sister said that both men were friends of his, and that Knaust was actually living in the trailer at the time of the incident.

