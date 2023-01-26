Sky Cams
Tybee Island properties begin receiving St. Patrick’s Day booking calls

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is more than a month away and hotels and vacation rentals on Tybee Island are already getting calls from people looking to book their stay.

Tybee Beach Vacation Rentals owner, Keith Gay Sr. said about 40 percent of their short-term properties are already booked up for the holiday. He says he expects this to double come St. Patrick’s Day.

Gay says most of these bookings are from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19. He says compared to this time last year, their bookings are a little less.

He says he thinks one of the reasons for this is that Savannah has so many more hotel options now. But, as we often see when those get booked for the holiday people look to the outskirts, like Tybee, for places to stay.

Gay says there are a lot of “week of” bookings, so the bookings are coming in at a steady pace right now.

“We’re seeing, industry wide, people booking closer to arrival date and so I think that’s a factor too as we get closer to St. Patrick’s Day it’ll pick up rapidly and I think that’s going to be the case for the spring bookings this year,” Gay said.

WTOC also checked in with hotels, including Hotel Tybee, to see what their bookings look like. A Hotel Tybee staff member said they’re getting calls sporadically for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, but they still have many vacancies.

