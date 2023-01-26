What to expect as Murdaugh double murder trial enters day 4

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The prosecution will begin calling its first witnesses Thursday as it tries to prove former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son.

Court starts at 9:30 a.m., and during that time we expect to hear from witnesses and some more details from those who responded to the scene that night of the crime.

In the courtroom Wednesday, the state reiterated they would pursue all four charges against Murdaugh — including two counts of murder and two weapons charges.

We also heard the opening statements from the prosecution and the defense. The state pointed to a cell phone video taken around three minutes before the murders that puts Alex at the scene.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters also mentions that Alex had purchased three different .300 Blackout rifles, one for each of his sons in 2016 and a third in 2018 after Paul’s was stolen. Waters says investigators were only able to locate one of the rifles at the Moselle property.

The defense says that the Murdaughs were a loving family and it just doesn’t match how brutal these murders were.

Most of the defense’s statement to the jury revolved around what they say is a lack of forensic evidence that links Murdaugh to the crime scene and to the shootings.

On the third day in the courtroom the defense and prosecution have agreed on the jury of 12 and 6 alternates that will decide the fate of Alex Murdaugh who is accused of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul.

During the opening statements, lawyers on both sides painted different pictures of the relationship between Alex, Paul and Maggie.

“Alex, stand up, this is Alex Murdaugh. And Alex was the loving father of Paul and the loving husband of Maggie,” said defense attorney Dick Harpootlian.

“Alex murdered Maggie and Paul, that he was the storm, that the storm was coming for them, and the storm arrived on June 7, 2021, just like the storms that are heading here right now. That they died as a result of it,” said South Carolina Senior Asst. Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters.

After we heard from both sides, Judge Clifton Newman asked the state if they were ready to call the first witness.

The state said they had been prepared to call someone who responded to the scene on the night of the murders and shown footage from the worn bodycam, but the court’s audio/visual system was not allowing sound to play out.

They hope to have that solved Thursday morning and get to that footage from the night of the crime.

That jury will be gathering up all the information in the coming days and weeks to make their decision.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.