2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday.

Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.

Rushing was found dead from a gunshot wound at her home on Stilson-Leefield Road and with her car stolen on Oct. 23.

Lee was arrested a few days later in connection to her death.

Mayhew made his first court appearance in the case later on Oct. 29. The defendant in this case asked the judge to remove and replace his public defender, just three days before he stands trial for murder.

Mayhew faces murder and other charges in the Oct. 2020 shooting and robbery of Bonnie Lanier Rushing. Mayhew was arrested days after the shooting in Florida, with Rushing’s SUV.

Friday, Mayhew told Judge Lovett Bennett that his attorney Renata Newbill-Jallow had acknowledged that she’d known Rushing from her years with Department of Familiy & Children’s Services.

“Where I come from, if you know the judge, or the victim, or somebody from the Parole/Probation Department, that raises a conflict,” Mayhew said.

Mayhew also claimed he hadn’t had sufficient communication with his attorneys until recent weeks leading to the trial. Judge Lovett Bennett gave the court his decision.

“He himself indicated this case has been going two and a half years. He’s had the opportunity to hire an attorney but hasn’t done so. He is not allowed to pick and choose his appointed councils, so the court denies the motion,” Judge Bennett said.

Mayhew was on pre-trial release from Tennessee on weapons charges at the time of Rushing’s murder. Attorneys debated how much of that information can be introduced during the trial.

The judge must also consider the sheriff’s office request for Mayhew to wear leg shackles during the trial due to security concerns.

The trial is set to begin on Monday.

2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
