$3 million in fire fees uncollected in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County officials provided an update Friday on where they stand on collecting fire fees under the new format.

So far, there’s still more than $3 million that have gone uncollected after the due date earlier this month.

Here’s what the numbers look like as of the county’s most recent calculations. They billed more than $13.5 million – across more than 36,000 invoices.

Of that, the county has collected more than $9.5 million.

That still leaves $3.9 million uncollected.

County officials say more than 70 percent of people billed have paid the fee, which had a due date of Jan. 16. The fee covers fire services for the county’s fiscal year from July 2022 to June of this year.

Commissioners acknowledged that many of their constituents were getting larger bills than they were before. Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns said it’s all because the cost to provide fire services has gone up.

“Costs don’t go down every year, costs go up. We’re in a competitive market for labor, everybody is short staffed, and we’re competing with about 12 or 13 other fire departments in this area for firefighters,” Kearns said.

And it’s not just salaries for firefighters.

“Everybody has experienced the price of fuel going up. Those big diesel fire trucks don’t get good gas mileage. Once they’re on scene and fighting a fire, the engine must remain running at a high RPM to keep the pump operating.”

County officials say fire services billed approximately $11 million before the new billing system. County commissioners are requesting exact numbers on where the increase in funding is being used – which will be discussed at their next meeting.

County officials say those who haven’t paid their fire fees will be charged a late fee of 10 percent or $25, whichever is greater, and they’ll be issued a second invoice.

