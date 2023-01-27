8th annual Traffick Jam bringing awareness to human trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday kicks off a two-day training for professionals and the general public about human trafficking.

The Savannah Interagency Diversity Council is hosting its 8th annual Traffick Jam and says this is a fight that we all need to be in together.

They will host several training sessions on Friday for law enforcement to understand the signs to look out for and how to help human trafficking victims. Then Saturday, they open up those conversations to the general public.

The message the organizers hope to get out to the public is simple - if you see something say something.

Danny Drake, who is now retired law enforcement that worked with the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Georgia, says he can recall a human trafficking case in Savannah that was initially called into law enforcement as a house that was moving drugs turned into a case with several human trafficking victims.

“It blossomed into something even larger than that, so in small Savannah, Georgia, the largest case at that time took place so that is why we want people to understand it can and it did happen here, we don’t want to do it again,” Drake said.

He added that it could be anyone, your son or daughter, niece or nephew that they end of looking for, and that is why he urges everyone to come out this weekend and learn more.

They hope to put a stop to human trafficking here in coastal Georgia and around the country.

Having knowledge is power and this weekend they hope to empower you to do your part. No matter what our job or role in the community is, they want everyone to join them at Savannah State University Saturday.

During the event there will be workshops to teach about the warning signs of human trafficking and what to be on the look out for and who to contact if you are suspicious.

Participants will also hear from a survivor and learn more about grooming techniques often used to get control of victims.

Even though this is a heavy topic to discuss, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council is hoping for a big crowd from participants all over the area.

“We want them to leave with a sense of purpose and importance that human trafficking is a serious problem and with the community and our local state officials, we can all fight this terrible crime together,” said Savannah Interagency Diversity Council Chairman William Gettis.

The event is free and open to the public. You can register online ahead of time or at the event starting at 8 a.m.

