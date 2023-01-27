Cool morning, nice day ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a chilly start to our morning with lows near freezing for inland communities with mid 30s around Savannah.

After starting in the 30s this morning, we'll warm to the mid 50s this afternoon ☀️ pic.twitter.com/gGUTo5ubTx — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 27, 2023

Temperatures warm to about 50 degrees at noon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. If you have evening plans, grab a jacket, temperatures drop into the 40s after sunset.

The weather for this coming weekend starts out nice with morning lows in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and lows closer to 40 on Sunday. Saturday will be dry with highs near 60.

Sunday will be wetter with spotty showers in the morning, increasing in coverage throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s. Rain continues overnight into Monday with mild temperatures in the 50s. Highs reach about 70 on Monday.

Tuesday looks dry ahead of our next front and rain chance that moves in midweek.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

