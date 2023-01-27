Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Cool morning, nice day ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a chilly start to our morning with lows near freezing for inland communities with mid 30s around Savannah.

Temperatures warm to about 50 degrees at noon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. If you have evening plans, grab a jacket, temperatures drop into the 40s after sunset.

The weather for this coming weekend starts out nice with morning lows in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and lows closer to 40 on Sunday. Saturday will be dry with highs near 60.

Sunday will be wetter with spotty showers in the morning, increasing in coverage throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s. Rain continues overnight into Monday with mild temperatures in the 50s. Highs reach about 70 on Monday.

Tuesday looks dry ahead of our next front and rain chance that moves in midweek.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
This week, the Savannah Globe got a fresh paint job.
Savannah globe gets updates
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Alcohol
Savannah’s City Council set to share proposed changes to their alcohol ordinance Thursday
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

20s Saturday morning
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 1-26-2023
First Alert Weather
Cooler today, plenty of sunshine
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert: Strong storms move in today