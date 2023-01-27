Explore Hilton Head by horseback for a Valentine’s Day family date

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Valentine’s Day is approaching and many people are looking for a unique date night for the whole family. One spot on Hilton Head thinks they have exactly what couples or families might be looking for.

WTOC saddles up and finds out what the lush lands of Sea Pines Forest Preserve are all about.

Hayley Zimmerman, the general manager at Lawton Stables said she loves her job.

“My favorite days are when I get to be out here with the team, helping with the trail rides, working with the horses, we unload hay, its hard work, they are long days but it’s a variety, and every day is so fun and you just leave feeling fulfilled,” said Zimmerman.

She loves animals even more, and they have a ton of them.

“Everything from Woody the Clydesdale who is our 5-year-old who is hoping to do carriage rides soon. All the way to the ponies who do the pony rides. Then we have alpacas, goats, chickens, miniature donkeys miniature horses a pig some turtles.”

Zimmerman said that during their busiest seasons which are Memorial Day through Labor Day thousands of families pass through. Zimmerman adds that the wintertime is the best time for locals to visit because there aren’t as many tourists and she said the weather is perfect.

One of her favorite parts about the job is seeing how the experience creates a bond between every family that passes through.

“It’s wonderful because it’s something the whole family can enjoy even if they have younger kids that can enjoy the animals all the way up to grandma and grandpa,” said Zimmerman.

Families like the Denckhoff family said they stop by at least once a year.

Gina Denckhoff, a resident of Hilton Head said they like to go out and ride to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

“Look around it’s beautiful, we get to be out on the horses and this beautiful creation we have here and doing something different,” said Gina.

She said they always come back with great memories from their visits.

Especially for 15-year-old Eva Erwin, a family friend who is like a daughter to Gina.

Erwin has loved the stables since she was 4 years old.

She said Lawton Stables is a treasured place from her childhood.

“I came here with my dad earlier, just places like that are really sentimental to me because I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with him, so when I did get to spend time with him or remember those places that I did it’s really important "

She says although she lost her father, she feels like he is with her.

It’s her safe space where she learns and grows.

She encourages anyone who wants to connect with nature, family, or themselves to give it a try.

“Not only can you see some awesome animals, but you can also have time with your loved ones. "

Lawton Stables tells WTOC that they are planning on having carriage rides soon, just in time for Valentine’s Day. To learn more about what they offer you can call (843) 671-2586 or visit their website.

