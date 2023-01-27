Law enforcement interview with Murdaugh on night of killings released as evidence

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An eventful week in the Murdaugh murder trial came to a close Friday afternoon.

Day five in Colleton County started just like the rest of the week, Alex Murdaugh walking into the courthouse with his jacket draped over his handcuffs. The similarities stopped there though, as we heard a law enforcement interview with Alex from 12:57 a.m. the night his wife and son were killed for the very first time.

The video showed him crying and watching it back in court brought similar emotion.

“I ran over to Maggie. Actually, I think I tried to turn Paul over first... you know I tried to turn him over,” Murdaugh said in the video.

A state attorney focused on that later, asking an investigator how someone would turn a body over, even getting on the floor and showing possible motions himself.

“Whether you’re this way or this way,” State Prosecutor John Meadors said.

“Correct.”

“Either underneath or here, is that right?”

“Yes.”

“Is that right?”

“Yes.”

The state followed that by asking if the witness, who was in the car during that night-of interview, to describe her observations of Alex’s appearance.

“How would you describe his hands?”

“They were clean.”

“How would you describe his arms?”

“Clean.”

“How would you describe his T-shirt?”

“Clean.”

“How would you describe his shorts?”

“Clean.”

“How would you describe his shoes?”

“They were clean.”

Murdaugh’s attorneys disputed both those points, first in reference to the turning over of Paul.

“Seeing Mr. Meadors crawl around on the floor down here as trying to re-enact something, but that night he never was asked specifically what did you do to try to turn your son over... correct,” defense attorney Jim Griffin said.

“That is correct, we did not ask that.”

The defense then moved to prodding at the state’s focus on Alex’s appearance.

“To my visual eye he was clean, yes.”

“And to your visual eye it did not look like he had just blown his son’s head off in the confides of a feed room where splatter is everywhere. Isn’t that correct?”

“I didn’t say that.”

A few other witnesses were called and the final day of court for the week ended around 5 p.m. The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

You can view a timeline of the case below:

