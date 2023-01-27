Looking for a high-intensity workout? CrossFit Savannah demonstrates exercises you can try at home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the first month of the new year comes to a close, we have shown you a few unique ways to start 2023 with a fitness plan. This week we took a look at CrossFit. It is a high-intensity strength and conditioning workout that uses movements you use in everyday life. A local gym gave us some tips on workouts you can try at home to create a healthier you.

Coach Ashley Sprosty from CrossFit Savannah said that CrossFit is for everyone.

“CrossFit’s really good any age, young to old. It’s scalable for any movement we do,” said Sprosty.

She said it is a blend of exercise with movement from daily tasks.

“So you can take anything we do in here as far as workout-wise and translate it to daily life. I mean back squats sitting in a chair, deadlift picking groceries up off the ground, or putting something on a shelf overhead.”

If you want a more intense workout, there are exercises for that too.

Sprosty said a popular workout routine they do includes a strength portion. “ We usually do a metcon. So metcon is metabolic conditioning, so usually as many rounds for time in a certain set of minutes which would be a high-intensity workout, getting that heart rate up.”

She said if you can’t make it to the gym, you can do exercises at home.

“There’s a ton of things you can do, a lot of bodyweight movement, air squats lunges, push-ups everybody’s favorite, burpees a good one to get your heart rate up. If you got a dumbbell or kettlebell a strict press or anything overhead, you can do snatches with dumbbells and kettlebells, kettlebell swings, and deadlifts stuff like that.”

Justin Frigo, a member of the gym said that he joined the CrossFit community 8 years ago. He added that he doesn’t plan to stop being a part of it anytime soon.

“With sitting at a desk all day it’s nice to be able to pick up something heavy and get out that physical exertion every day you know being in front of the computers, it’s a nice outlet for stress.”

