Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there.

According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
This week, the Savannah Globe got a fresh paint job.
Savannah globe gets updates
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Alcohol
Savannah’s City Council set to share proposed changes to their alcohol ordinance Thursday
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Repair work continues after last year’s tornado in Bryan County
SS Wed Bball
SS BBALL WED
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Pre-trial hearings continue in Crocker case
USS Savannah LCS-28 Model
Ships of the Sea welcomes first new ship model to collection in nearly a decade