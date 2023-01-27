Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there.
According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
