Property crime up 10% in unincorporated Chatham County, according to police

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley provided an update on crime in the county at Friday morning’s county commission meeting – giving an overview of last year compared to 2021.

Overall, total crime has increased while violent crime is on the decline.

The latest numbers from the Chatham County Police Department show overall property crimes, including theft and burglary, are up 10 percent. Chief Hadley says shoplifting is a major contributor to that increase. In 2021, there were 235 cases of shoplifting, in 2022, there were 414.

However, these numbers show a decrease in violent crime of 16 percent when you compare 2021 to 2022, something Hadley says is a welcome change.

“We had 46 less incidents, that’s 46 less victims. That’s 46 less people that were affected by some type of violent crime, whether that be homicide all the way to aggravated assault. That’s always a nice thing to see,” Chief Hadley said.

Chief Hadley says the department is still trying to fill vacancies, they’ve remained steady at an officer vacancy rate of 23 percent.

Chief Hadley also advocated for his officers in front of the county commission Friday, asking for higher salaries for them to compete with other departments.

