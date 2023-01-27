Sky Cams
Savannah State women, men take care of business at home against Benedict College

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two rematches of last year’s SIAC women’s and men’s championship games went down at Tiger Arena on Wednesday night.

In game one, the Lady Tigers were fueled by last year’s three-point loss to Benedict in the women’s title game. They played with a chip on their shoulder and won handily, 70-51.

The men squeaked out a win the second matchup of the night, 58-54.

Both programs remain in first place in their respective SIAC East divisions.

