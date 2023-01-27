Ships of the Sea welcomes first new ship model to collection in nearly a decade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just about a year since the US Navy commissioned the newest of six ships named in honor of the City of Savannah, the USS Savannah LCS-28.

The Littoral Combat Ship was commissioned in Brunswick in February of last year.

But now you have the opportunity to see it up close…sort of.

Earlier this month the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum welcomed the newest model to their collection, the USS Savannah LCS-28.

This new model will join three other USS Savannah models in the collection whose histories range from 1820 to 1947.

An addition the museum was thrilled to be gifted by the Savannah Navy League.

“Being on of six ships named after our fair city we are very fortunate to have this model. We very rarely add new models to our collection. Our collection is really based on Savannah’s maritime history and we know the LCS is going to live up to that legacy,” said the Museums Interim Executive Director Wendy Melton.

This is the first new ship model to be added to the museum’s collection in nearly 10 years

