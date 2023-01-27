Testimony continues in day five of Murdaugh murder trial

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural Colleton County on June 7. Alex Murdaugh, (right), Maggie's husband and Paul's father, along with his other son, Buster, announced a reward for information leading to the conviction of their killers.(Provided)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Friday marks day five in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder charges in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul.

The State started by calling another witness up to the stand. Detective Laura Rutland with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was the first witness to be interviewed on Friday.

The State played an interview between Alex Murdaugh, his personal attorney, Det. Rutland and a SLED agent.

In it, Alex Murdaugh discussed guns the family had on the property and how it was common for Maggie to be checking on the dogs in the kennel that late at night.

The State also questioned Det. Rutland about Alex trying to check Paul’s pulse as well where Paul’s cellphone was.

“Where are his hands,” asked the prosecution.

“Under his body,” Det. Rutland replied.

“If you were to check the pulse of his hands, how would you do it,” asked the prosecution.

“You would have to try and lift him up and get his arms from under him,” resplied Det. Rutland.

“Underneath him,” asked the prosecution.

“Correct,” Det. Rutland replied.

“And roll him,” asked the prosecution.

“Correct,” Det. Rutland replied.

“By the way, where’s his phone,” asked the prosecution.

“It’s laying on the backside of his shorts,” Det. Rutland replied.

“Right there, popped out he said,” asked the prosecution.

“Yes,” Det. Rutland replied.

“If you tried to check the pulse at the neck, how would you do it,” asked the prosecution.

“You would have to try to lift the shoulder to get acess to the neck,” Det. Rutland replied.

“This way,” asked the prosecution.

“Correct,” Det. Rutland replied.

“Whether you’re this way or this way,” asked the prosecution.

“Correct,” Det. Rutland replied.

Det. Rutland went on to describe Alex’s clothes, shoes and hands were clean when she arrived on scene - not noticing any blood on him.

You can view a timeline of the case below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Murdaugh Case

LIVE: Day 5 of Murdaugh murder trial begins Friday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
Day five begins Friday in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Murdaugh Case

First witnesses take stand in Murdaugh murder trial

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyler Manion, Paige Phillips and Sarah Winkelmann
The prosecution will begin calling its first witnesses Thursday as it tries to prove former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son.

Murdaugh Case

First group of witnesses take the stand at Murdaugh murder trial

Updated: 19 hours ago

Murdaugh Case

Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Max Diekneite
Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier.

Latest News

Murdaugh Case

Witnesses take the stand at Murdaugh Murder Trial

Updated: 20 hours ago

Murdaugh Case

Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial

Updated: 20 hours ago

Murdaugh Case

First witness takes stand in Murdaugh murder trial

Updated: 21 hours ago

Lowcountry News

Rep. Mace co-leads Parris Island protection bill

Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST
|
By Dylan Leatherwood
A bill that aims to protect a historic Marine Corps recruit depot was introduced to Congress on Wednesday.

Murdaugh Case

Opening statements end in Murdaugh murder trial

Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST
|
By Tyler Manion
With a full row of family just two rows behind him, Alex Murdaugh and the jury listened to opening statements from both the prosecution and defense Wednesday afternoon.

Murdaugh Case

Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh

Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST