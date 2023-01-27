Testimony continues in day five of Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Friday marks day five in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder charges in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul.

The State started by calling another witness up to the stand. Detective Laura Rutland with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was the first witness to be interviewed on Friday.

The State played an interview between Alex Murdaugh, his personal attorney, Det. Rutland and a SLED agent.

In it, Alex Murdaugh discussed guns the family had on the property and how it was common for Maggie to be checking on the dogs in the kennel that late at night.

The State also questioned Det. Rutland about Alex trying to check Paul’s pulse as well where Paul’s cellphone was.

“Where are his hands,” asked the prosecution.

“Under his body,” Det. Rutland replied.

“If you were to check the pulse of his hands, how would you do it,” asked the prosecution.

“You would have to try and lift him up and get his arms from under him,” resplied Det. Rutland.

“Underneath him,” asked the prosecution.

“Correct,” Det. Rutland replied.

“And roll him,” asked the prosecution.

“Correct,” Det. Rutland replied.

“By the way, where’s his phone,” asked the prosecution.

“It’s laying on the backside of his shorts,” Det. Rutland replied.

“Right there, popped out he said,” asked the prosecution.

“Yes,” Det. Rutland replied.

“If you tried to check the pulse at the neck, how would you do it,” asked the prosecution.

“You would have to try to lift the shoulder to get acess to the neck,” Det. Rutland replied.

“This way,” asked the prosecution.

“Correct,” Det. Rutland replied.

“Whether you’re this way or this way,” asked the prosecution.

“Correct,” Det. Rutland replied.

Det. Rutland went on to describe Alex’s clothes, shoes and hands were clean when she arrived on scene - not noticing any blood on him.

