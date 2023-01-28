Sky Cams
All lanes on Stiles Avenue reopened following cement truck spill

Cement truck spill in Savannah
Cement truck spill in Savannah(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- All lanes of Stiles Avenue between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue are now open after a cement truck spill, police say.

Original Story- There may be some travel delays if you’re traveling near the Enmarket Arena Saturday night.

Savannah Police says a cement truck spill has closed all lanes of Stiles Avenue between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue.

Police say the road could be closed for up to 4 hours and could impact those attempting to get to the arena for events.

Please seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

