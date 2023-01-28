All lanes on Stiles Avenue reopened following cement truck spill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- All lanes of Stiles Avenue between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue are now open after a cement truck spill, police say.

Original Story- There may be some travel delays if you’re traveling near the Enmarket Arena Saturday night.

Savannah Police says a cement truck spill has closed all lanes of Stiles Avenue between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue.

All lanes of Stiles Ave between Cloverdale Dr and Carr Ave are closed due to a cement truck spill. The road could be closed for up to 4 hours and could impact those attempting to get to the arena for tonight’s events. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/3375nKTfk8 — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) January 28, 2023

Police say the road could be closed for up to 4 hours and could impact those attempting to get to the arena for events.

Please seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

