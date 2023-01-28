Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

John Legend shares picture of new baby girl

John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.
John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.(Instagram/johnlegend)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re getting a look at the newest addition to the Legend family.

Singer John Legend shared a photo on social media of his newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens.

He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed their daughter two weeks ago.

Legend captioned his post saying, “Our new love.”

Teigen previously shared a photo of Esti’s face earlier this week.

The star couple shares two other children together, Luna and Miles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was...
State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish and involved three...
Road worker struck, killed while filling potholes
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

Latest News

Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, DOJ tussle over his communications
A dramatic video shows an officer pulling a driver out of a burning car.
VIDEO: Good Samaritan, police officer helps pull driver out of burning car
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Police: Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car
VIDEO: Driver rescued from burning car
Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting