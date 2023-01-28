Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.(Source: WWNY)
By Jeff Cole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Police in New York say multiple people have died in a crash this weekend.

WWNY reports the collision happened at about 6 a.m. Saturday on State Route 37 in the Louisville area between a box truck and an express bus.

New York State Police said six people died in the head-on crash with one person in critical condition and two others suffering serious injuries.

Authorities said the victims were all adults. Fifteen people were on the bus at the time of the crash and one person was inside the truck.

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.(Source: WWNY)

Officials described the crash scene as “gruesome,” but said emergency crews did an amazing job in assisting the victims.

According to St. Lawrence County, it initiated a mass casualty plan when it came to its emergency response, sending 15 ambulances to the crash scene.

Authorities said there was snow and bad visibility in the area early Saturday morning.

New York State Police did not immediately identify those involved in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle
The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was...
State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish and involved three...
Road worker struck, killed while filling potholes
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home

Latest News

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Video of Tyre Nichols beating leaves unanswered questions
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Ukraine: ‘Fast-track’ talks underway for missiles, planes
Three people were killed and four people were wounded in a shooting in a Los Angeles...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
Traffick Jam
8th annual Traffick Jam held Saturday