Researchers dock along River Street to help Right Whales

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A conservation crew from the United Kingdom is docked on River Street hoping to help right whales.

Researchers working with IFAW or International Fund for Animal Welfare gave the public tours of the their vessel, “Song of the Whale.” The 69 foot boat is rigged for research, this trip, right whale observation.

There are only 340 critically endangered right whales and one crew member says saving the species is their passion, but also a daunting task.

“We have moments of despair and despondancy. From my point of view some of the frustration is that maybe we can see; we can identify the problems, we can identify solutions, but it’s really getting the political will together to make that happen, so that’s I think the next stage of the process,” said Lead Scientist Dr. Oliver Boisseau.

The skipper who’s seen all sorts of marine life, had never seen a right whale and jumped at the opportunity to come across the pond.

“Be very very grateful that you’ve got such iconic animals. There the only place left in the world that these animals exist, and they’re here on your doorstep, and they’re so close to the coast it’s wonderful,” said Niall MacAlltister, “Song of the Whale” Skipper.

The crew shared some extra “do’s and don’ts” for people if they encounter these endangered animals.

“Stay out of their way. One of the reasons we don’t actually encourage people to out and look at these animals is because they can get freaked out, especially if come behind them when they can’t see you or come dead on to them. They don’t know what you’re going to do,” said MacAlltister.

“Watch from a distance; they’re amazing animals. If you’re more than say 5-600 yards away, usually you’re pretty good. Particularly mum and calf pairs you’ve got down here; the mum is trying to look after her calf. She spent two years gestating pretty much getting this calf, she’s got predators down here, sharks, other whales, so she’s looking after her calf. She gets nervous when boats are around; that puts stress on her and puts stress on the calf; that can lead to problems with them,” said MacAlltister.

If you suddenly find yourself very close to a right whale, MacAlltister says to “Sit in idle if you can; switch your engine off. If you can switch your engine off, it’s going to make everything quite. Don’t scream and shout because they can hear. What you’re screaming and shouting on the deck, they can hear down through the water. So just keep it nice and quiet and just drift.”

He says sometimes people can be lucky and the whales might actually be curious and come up and have a look at you.

The crew said major points to remember when out in the water near the whales are to not speed up, not to rev engines and drift safely as you can, be as quite as possible and, of course, enjoy your experience.

