Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse

Mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby
Mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby(Gina Soule Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby.

Sgt. Bobby, 22, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol, passed away Friday night in his stall.

Police say he joined the unit in 2004 at the age of 3 and he was a rock-solid horse from day one.

In the over nineteen years that he served the Savannah Police Department, he met literally thousands of Savannah’s residents and tourist.

The past few years, he had been semi-retired, mostly living an easy life at the police stables.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle
The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was...
State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish and involved three...
Road worker struck, killed while filling potholes
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home

Latest News

Traffick Jam
8th annual Traffick Jam held Saturday
Cement truck spill in Savannah
All lanes on Stiles Avenue reopened following cement truck spill
A conservation crew from the United Kingdom is docked on River Street hoping to help right...
Researchers dock along River Street to help Right Whales
Tariq Carpenter
Tariq Carpenter