SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby.

Sgt. Bobby, 22, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol, passed away Friday night in his stall.

Police say he joined the unit in 2004 at the age of 3 and he was a rock-solid horse from day one.

In the over nineteen years that he served the Savannah Police Department, he met literally thousands of Savannah’s residents and tourist.

The past few years, he had been semi-retired, mostly living an easy life at the police stables.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.