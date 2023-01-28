Sky Cams
Tariq Carpenter’s No. 2 jersey retired by Long County

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The number 2 will never be worn again by a Long County football player.

Tariq Carpenter, the former Blue Tide standout safety, had his jersey retired on Friday night at Long County High School. Carpenter also received a key to the city of Ludowici in front of family, friends, former coaches and teammates.

“Long County has meant everything to me. Ever since I moved here in seventh grade, they have always had my back. I told everybody my dreams and what I wanted to accomplish and they were always on board. They helped me get to where I want to be,” Carpenter said in regards to what Long County has meant to him.

Carpenter had a stellar collegiate career at Georgia Tech and was then taken in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

