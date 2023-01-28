Sky Cams
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck.

The department released the following statement:

“While our review of the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident on January 15 is ongoing, we can now provide clarity on a few points.

“The car driven in the accident was one of several vehicles leased by our athletic department for use during recruiting activities only. Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties. Personal use was strictly prohibited. Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized.

“We are continuing to cooperate fully with investigators. Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in this tragic accident.”

LeCroy and Willock were killed in a crash Jan. 15 after the Ford Expedition LeCroy was driving crashed on Barrett Shoals Road. LeCroy sped through a curve and hit multiple trees and utility poles. Willock died at the scene, while LeCroy later died at the hospital.

