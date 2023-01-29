Sky Cams
12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Hinesville

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A 12-year-old is left in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle earlier Saturday night in Hinesville.

According to Hinesville Police Department Assistant Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, the child was walking along the side of Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive before 6:30 p.m. when he came into contact with a vehicle.

Howard said the child was conscious and alert.

He was flown to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle is not expected to face any charges or citations.

