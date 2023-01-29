Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow morning, I’ll be tracking start temps in the upper-30s to lower-40s for most. Throughout the day, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies and mild temps as high temps warm into the 60s around the area.

Rain chances tomorrow afternoon should continue increasing through sunset. Then, we’ll track widespread showers/weak storms overnight into Monday morning. Going into the next week, I’m tracking increasing daily rain chances with above-average temps each day.

Luckily for Monday, these rain chances will mostly be in the early morning hours. However, we’ll still have some afternoon chances during the week as we have a cold front lingering around the area through the midweek.

Depending on which side of the front we’re on each day will determine if we see highs in the 60s or 70s. Then, we’ll track high rain chances heading into next Friday, as this front gets pushed through the area by an approaching system. Resulting in cooler weather and lower rain chances throughout next weekend.

