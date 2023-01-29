Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow morning, I’ll be tracking start temps in the upper-30s to lower-40s for most. Throughout the day, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies and mild temps as high temps warm into the 60s around the area.

Rain chances tomorrow afternoon should continue increasing through sunset. Then, we’ll track widespread showers/weak storms overnight into Monday morning. Going into the next week, I’m tracking increasing daily rain chances with above-average temps each day.

Luckily for Monday, these rain chances will mostly be in the early morning hours. However, we’ll still have some afternoon chances during the week as we have a cold front lingering around the area through the midweek.

Depending on which side of the front we’re on each day will determine if we see highs in the 60s or 70s. Then, we’ll track high rain chances heading into next Friday, as this front gets pushed through the area by an approaching system. Resulting in cooler weather and lower rain chances throughout next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle
The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was...
State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish and involved three...
Road worker struck, killed while filling potholes

Latest News

Cold Snap Saturday morning
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-27-2023
First Alert Weather
Cool morning, nice day ahead
20s Saturday morning
Jamie's 11pm Forecast