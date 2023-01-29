Legislation to rename Hinesville VA clinic

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A VA clinic in Hinesville is one step closer to being renamed after local veterans.

Representative Buddy Carter says he’ll be introducing the legislation necessary to start the process on Monday.

A group of veterans in Hinesville has been working for nearly a year to make this happen rallying support from local governments and elected officials.

They’d like to name the Hinesville Outpatient Clinic after four Vietnam War veterans with ties to Liberty County who died in combat John Gibson, Dan James, Billy Sapp, and Frankie Lee Smiley.

The process requires federal legislation. In October, Representative Carter met with the group promising them he’d take the steps necessary to make it happen.

On Monday, Carter says he’ll be introducing a bill to officially rename the clinic.

“This is a great example in the First Congressional District of how this community wants to honor and thank the veterans for what they’ve done, particularly those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

Carter says he has the support of all of Georgia’s representatives and he’s confident the bill will pass.

We’ll continue to track its progress once it’s introduced.

