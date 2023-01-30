1 person dead after being struck by vehicle on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Savannah Sunday.

According to Savannah Police Department Dominguez Habacuc, 42, was crossing Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road just before 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say he was struck by a car in the westbound lanes on Ogeechee road.

He died of his injuries.

Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.

They have not said if there are any charges in the case.

