1 person dead after being struck by vehicle on Ogeechee Road

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Savannah Sunday.

According to Savannah Police Department Dominguez Habacuc, 42, was crossing Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road just before 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say he was struck by a car in the westbound lanes on Ogeechee road.

He died of his injuries.

Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.

They have not said if there are any charges in the case.

12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Hinesville

