42-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle on Ogeechee Road
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Savannah man.
The crash happened on Jan. 29.
According to a preliminary investigation, Dominguez Habacuc was attempting to walk across Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road around 4:20 a.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling westbound on Ogeechee Road.
He died as a result of his injuries.
