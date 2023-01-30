Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

42-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle on Ogeechee Road

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Savannah man.

The crash happened on Jan. 29.

According to a preliminary investigation, Dominguez Habacuc was attempting to walk across Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road around 4:20 a.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling westbound on Ogeechee Road.

He died as a result of his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Bell’s Landing
Savannah city council approves zoning change for new marina and restaurant at Bell’s Landing
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Hinesville

Latest News

LIVE: Day 6 of Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday morning
The Chatham County Health Department is preparing for an influx in seniors to stop by and get...
Free vaccines for Medicare under Inflation Reduction Act
Update on COVID-19
FDA working to update COVID vaccine guidelines
Police interview with Alex Murdaugh the night his wife and son were killed
First week of Alex Murdaugh trial is done, what to expect next