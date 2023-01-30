42-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Savannah man.

The crash happened on Jan. 29.

According to a preliminary investigation, Dominguez Habacuc was attempting to walk across Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road around 4:20 a.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling westbound on Ogeechee Road.

He died as a result of his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.