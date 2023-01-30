Art Start: Strollers & Toddler Tours
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Strollers, crying babies and toddlers are welcome!
Once every month, kids are invited to the Jepson Center for story time, a special tour, and an art activity.
They’ll play, learn and explore this month’s featured exhibition.
Art Start: Stroller & Toddler Tours are on the third Thursday of every month.
It is $5 per child. Adult members are free and non-members are $12.
