Bluffton police to hold community discussion following the release of body camera footage of Tyre Nichols

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - After seeing the gruesome videos of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police which later resulted in death, the chief of the Bluffton Police Department said he wants to handle this situation differently than how past police brutality situations that happened around the nation have been handled.

He wants to get out in the community and hear from them instead of waiting for community members to come to him.

“I know people are hurting.”

Chief Joe Babkiewicz says the death of Tyre Nichols is leaving many in his community emotional and questioning law enforcement across the country.

Babkeiwicz says when other police brutality incidents have happened like George Floyd’s death, they heard from concerned residents. Now, they want to be proactive and start the conversation that could invoke change in the Bluffton Police Department.

He and Councilwoman Bridgette Frazier will hold the community discussion at 6 p.m. tomorrow with an educator, social worker and faith-based leader. He says it won’t be their last discussion like this one.

“Anytime a video like this comes out we have to start back from the beginning and rebuilding that relationship with our community and this is our first step in doing so.”

While this incident leaves a family without a father, Babkiewicz says he’s pleased to see the Memphis Police Department take swift action against those involved in excessively beating Nichols. He believes that swiftness was a result of the police brutality incidents that happened before this one.

“People look at previous incidents and see how prolonged they were, how long it dragged out and they learn from that we can be doing better. We need to hold our officers accountable as quickly and swiftly as possible.”

The community discussion will be held at the Rotary Community Center in Oscar Frazier Park.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.