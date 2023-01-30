Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bluffton police to hold community discussion following the release of body camera footage of Tyre Nichols

(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - After seeing the gruesome videos of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police which later resulted in death, the chief of the Bluffton Police Department said he wants to handle this situation differently than how past police brutality situations that happened around the nation have been handled.

He wants to get out in the community and hear from them instead of waiting for community members to come to him.

“I know people are hurting.”

Chief Joe Babkiewicz says the death of Tyre Nichols is leaving many in his community emotional and questioning law enforcement across the country.

Babkeiwicz says when other police brutality incidents have happened like George Floyd’s death, they heard from concerned residents. Now, they want to be proactive and start the conversation that could invoke change in the Bluffton Police Department.

He and Councilwoman Bridgette Frazier will hold the community discussion at 6 p.m. tomorrow with an educator, social worker and faith-based leader. He says it won’t be their last discussion like this one.

“Anytime a video like this comes out we have to start back from the beginning and rebuilding that relationship with our community and this is our first step in doing so.”

While this incident leaves a family without a father, Babkiewicz says he’s pleased to see the Memphis Police Department take swift action against those involved in excessively beating Nichols. He believes that swiftness was a result of the police brutality incidents that happened before this one.

“People look at previous incidents and see how prolonged they were, how long it dragged out and they learn from that we can be doing better. We need to hold our officers accountable as quickly and swiftly as possible.”

The community discussion will be held at the Rotary Community Center in Oscar Frazier Park.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Bell’s Landing
Savannah city council approves zoning change for new marina and restaurant at Bell’s Landing
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Hinesville

Latest News

recruitment fair
Liberty Co. School System to hold recruitment fair
Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge
No further lane closures on Bull River and Lazaretto Creek
*
City of Tybee Island shares how giant ships affect the shore following case study
Aspiring Leaders Academy underway
Liberty County School system’s Aspiring Leaders Academy underway