Businesses see drop in customers since start of Murdaugh trial

By Max Diekneite
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, Sc. (WTOC) - Not only is this the second week of the Murdaugh murder trial, it’s also the second week the town of Walterboro is hosting more than its normal population of 5,000.

WTOC talked to the owners last week of one of those food trucks the city allowed to set up. They said they’ve seen a ton of business, due to this trial.

But that has not been the case, for some nearby restaurants.

WTOC stopped by Castillo’s Pizzeria, which is just a block east of the courthouse, just after 1 p.m. and they were almost empty.

They say that’s usually when they are the busiest.

Their manager said they have seen a sharp drop in business since the trial began. She estimated a 50% to 75% drop, in fact.

And she says, they aren’t alone.

“Pretty much everyone was expecting a large influx of visitors. And, we kind of thought business would be booming, I guess you could say. But, it really hasn’t been. I guess there’s quite a bit of competition down the road from food trucks and stuff, so we’ve been kind of slow around here. Which sucks, because it affects all of our paychecks, it affects everybody,” said Ariel Avant, the manager at Castillo’s Pizzeria.

The city’s director of tourism said the idea was that the food trucks would take some of the pressure off local businesses.

But Avant says it has taken too much pressure off.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Murdaugh defense attorney introduces theory there were two shooters in the killing of Maggie & Paul
