Damp start to the work week

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a damp start to the work week thanks to overnight and early morning showers.

Temperatures will be mild, with lows only in the mid 50s Monday morning. Showers will decrease from the west to the east throughout the morning as warmer air settles in for the day. Highs reach the lower 70s Monday afternoon, about ten degrees above average for this time of the year.

Tuesday starts out dry with patchy fog likely, plan giving yourself a few extra minutes to get to work! Temperatures once again start out in the mid 50s with highs in the lower 70s. There is just a slight chance of a shower late, as a cold front gets closer to our region.

Our trend of warm mornings continues Wednesday with mid to upper 50s at daybreak. Isolated showers will once again be possible with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front moves in at the end of the week, bringing rain with it. Right now, that is timed out to arrive on Friday, which looks to have a safe bet for rain. Highs go from about 70 on Thursday to about 60 on Friday.

This weekend will be much colder as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Lows return to the mid 30s Saturday morning with highs only in the lower 50s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with a slight chance of rain.

Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-27-2023