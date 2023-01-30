Sky Cams
Dylan Sunday Night Forecast

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No need for the white noise maker tonight. I’m already tracking scattered showers around the area. These conditions should continue as rain chances become more widespread overnight.

Rain chances will decrease quickly after sunrise, but we’ll still track a few isolated clusters of showers throughout the day. Meanwhile, I expect the coolest temps in our northern areas throughout the day.

Heading into tomorrow morning, I’ll be tracking start temps in the upper-40s to mid-50s for most. Throughout the day, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies and mild temps as high temps warm into the mid-60s to lower-70s around the area.

Throughout next week, I’m tracking daily rain chances with above-average temps each day. Most of these rain chances will be in the morning hours. However, we’ll still have some afternoon chances during the week as we have a cold front lingering around the area through the midweek.

Depending on what side of the front we’re on each day, will determine if we see highs in the 60s or 70s. Then, we’ll track high rain chances heading into next Friday, as this front gets pushed through the area by an approaching system. Resulting in cooler weather and lower rain chances next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

