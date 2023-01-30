Jury selection begins in Mayhew trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a case that’s left many in the close-knit community of Brooklet broken-hearted.

Attorneys finalized the jury Monday.

The challenge was finding folks who didn’t know the victim or her family all of whom lifelong residents of this community.

Defense attorneys for Lee Mayhew and prosecutors went back and forth to finalize the list of jurors and alternates after a day of questioning them any prior knowledge of this care or if they knew any of the parties involved.

Several potential jurors acknowledged knowing Bonnie Lanier Rushing or any family members.

Mayhew is accused of killing Rushing, stealing her SUV before being captured with the vehicle in Florida.

Judge Lovett Bennett will give the jury their instructions first thing Tuesday morning and the attorneys will make their opening statements.

They anticipate this trial wrapping up by Friday.

