Liberty Co. School System to hold recruitment fair

LIBERTY COUTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools across the nation are seeing teacher shortages including right here in the Coastal Empire.

According to the Liberty County school system’s website, they have around 80 positions open.

That includes teachers, school psychologists, and counselors.

To fill those positions, they’re hosting a recruitment fair to connect with potential candidates.

Principals from all the schools in the system will be at the recruitment fair, ready to connect with qualified candidates.

The positions they’re focusing on at the fair do require certification.

Certified candidates can also sign up online to be considered for an on-site interview at the fair.

Dr. Zheadric Barbara, the Deputy Superintendent of the Liberty County School System, says they’re doing their best to offer competitive pay and benefits in hopes of attracting people whose hearts are truly in education.

“We want to get ahead of the hiring curve, because we are all simply trying to identify and hire people with a very shortened pool. We recognize that a lot of the schools, we have situations where there aren’t really many teaching candidates that are coming out,” Dr. Barbra.

The Recruitment Fair is on Saturday, February 11th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Board of Education Building.

