Liberty County School system’s Aspiring Leaders Academy underway

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School system just kicked off the fifth class of their Aspiring Leaders Academy.

It’s a program designed to identify existing staff members with leadership potential, and help them identify those leadership skills.

Dr. Kenyatta Gilmore is the principal of Taylor’s Creek Elementary School but, she started off as a teacher.

“I moved on to admin as an assistant principal,” Dr. Gilmore said.

And that’s when she signed up for the Aspiring Leaders Academy.

“Anytime there’s valuable information that’s out there that leaders can go ahead and become a part of, I wanted to become apart of that also, to make sure that I’m getting everything that I needed to be the best that I could for my students.”

After graduating from the program- Dr. Gilmore went from being an assistant principal- to the principal of Taylor’s Creek Elementary School.

“I think it’s just phenomenal.”

Dr. Barbra, the deputy superintendent of the Liberty County School System, oversees the Aspiring Leaders Academy.

He says seeing advancement like Dr. Gilmore’s is exactly what the program is designed to do.

“That allows them to say, hey, wow, I want to remain with this organization because they’ve invested in me, so that helps us all the way around,” Dr. Zheadric Barba said.

In the previous four classes- there have been 62 participants- 20 of whom have been promoted to other roles throughout the district.

This year, there are ten participants ready to get hands-on leadership experience- which they believe will ultimately strengthen the school system.

“I really see it as an investment of time and resources to allow myself and others to develop those leadership skills, so that way when a position becomes available, we can jump into the job and be confident that we’re gonna run it successfully,” Tony Barrett said.

In addition to investing in their current staff, the Liberty County School System is also looking to bring new people on board.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.