Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Local bridal boutique caters to plus-size brides

Love Curvy Bridal Savannah makes it easier to say yes to the dress
Bride says yes to the dress at Curvy Love Bridal in Savannah.
Bride says yes to the dress at Curvy Love Bridal in Savannah.(WTOC)
By Michaela Romero
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wedding season is approaching, and many soon-to-be brides and grooms will be planning their big days. Planning can come with a lot of stress, especially when it comes to finding the perfect dress. WTOC visits Love Curvy Bridal, a local boutique that is making it easier for plus-size brides to say yes to the dress.

Ava Claire Mattox said yes to the man and the ring, but she had a hard time saying yes to the dress.

“Trying to find regular clothes is a struggle especially to fit the top and the bottom so I was a little worried to come to shop for my wedding dress, I actually wasn’t excited at all,” said Mattox.

As soon as she walked through Love Curvy Bridals doors her anxiety was put to rest with the help of Amanda Colburn—the store manager.

Colborn said she loves to help brides get ready for their special day and she says it’s more common than you think for brides like Ava who find it difficult to find the style and size they want at regular bridal boutiques.

Colborn said the average American woman is size 14. “In bridal that is a size 16-18, and in bridal plus size starts at 16,” said Colborn.

She explained the process.

“We have a survey and we connect with them on the phone to get a good idea of who are bride is.”  Once you’re in I want to see that Pinterest board I wanna see what your loving, but I still make you try on every silhouette though because a lot of times you love something you didn’t think you would love.”

And that is exactly what happened to Ava with over 180 sample dresses to choose from.

“So I’m really excited about it, it’s nothing like I envisioned but it’s very beautiful and I feel great in it,” said Mattox.

Once the bride says yes to the dress, the bride and her party pop a glass of champagne and celebrate.

Colborn says the goal is for all her brides to walk out the door feeling confident.

“It’s important for any bride to find the dress they feel beautiful in, it’s one of the most important days of your life.”

If interested, the boutique encourages brides to call ahead of time to make an appointment.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Bell’s Landing
Savannah city council approves zoning change for new marina and restaurant at Bell’s Landing
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Hinesville

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Secret Saints
INTERVIEW: Secret Saints
Making stuffed chocolate cookies Savannah Culinary Institute
Making stuffed chocolate cookies Savannah Culinary Institute
Making stuffed chocolate cookies Savannah Culinary Institute
Making stuffed chocolate cookies Savannah Culinary Institute
Local man with cerebral palsy hits jujitsu milestone in viral video moment
Local man with cerebral palsy hits jujitsu milestone in viral video moment