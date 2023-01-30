Local bridal boutique caters to plus-size brides

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wedding season is approaching, and many soon-to-be brides and grooms will be planning their big days. Planning can come with a lot of stress, especially when it comes to finding the perfect dress. WTOC visits Love Curvy Bridal, a local boutique that is making it easier for plus-size brides to say yes to the dress.

Ava Claire Mattox said yes to the man and the ring, but she had a hard time saying yes to the dress.

“Trying to find regular clothes is a struggle especially to fit the top and the bottom so I was a little worried to come to shop for my wedding dress, I actually wasn’t excited at all,” said Mattox.

As soon as she walked through Love Curvy Bridals doors her anxiety was put to rest with the help of Amanda Colburn—the store manager.

Colborn said she loves to help brides get ready for their special day and she says it’s more common than you think for brides like Ava who find it difficult to find the style and size they want at regular bridal boutiques.

Colborn said the average American woman is size 14. “In bridal that is a size 16-18, and in bridal plus size starts at 16,” said Colborn.

She explained the process.

“We have a survey and we connect with them on the phone to get a good idea of who are bride is.” Once you’re in I want to see that Pinterest board I wanna see what your loving, but I still make you try on every silhouette though because a lot of times you love something you didn’t think you would love.”

And that is exactly what happened to Ava with over 180 sample dresses to choose from.

“So I’m really excited about it, it’s nothing like I envisioned but it’s very beautiful and I feel great in it,” said Mattox.

Once the bride says yes to the dress, the bride and her party pop a glass of champagne and celebrate.

Colborn says the goal is for all her brides to walk out the door feeling confident.

“It’s important for any bride to find the dress they feel beautiful in, it’s one of the most important days of your life.”

If interested, the boutique encourages brides to call ahead of time to make an appointment.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.