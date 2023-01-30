More than 250 people named on witness list for Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As the Murdaugh trial continues, WTOC is taking a closer look at the witness list.

More than 250 people are named on the witness list for this murder trial.

Here’s a look at a few, that jumped off the page.

The state’s listed a whopping 222 witnesses which both sides can call upon.

The defense added another 33 to the list. The state listed Gloria Satterfield’s son, Michael Tony Satterfield, and the family’s attorney, Eric Bland.

Satterfield was the Murdaugh’s former housekeeper who died in a trip and fall accident on their property in 2018.

Bland says he may be called upon to talk about the millions of dollars Murdaugh stole from his clients.

“The jury wants to hear, what was the motive? What would a motive be for a father and a husband to kill his wife and his son. So, that’s what we would be testifying to: that the financial pressures that Alex was under, forced him to take that extraordinary step of killing his wife and his son,” Eric Bland, Attorney, representing Satterfield family says.

Another attorney, Mark Tinsley made the list. Tinsley represents Mallory Beach’s family.

They are suing Murdaugh after authorities say Beach died on a boat driven by his son, Paul.

Then, there’s Curtis Smith. He’s the man indicted along with Murdaugh in a suicide-for-hire scheme.

Investigators say Murdaugh paid Smith to shoot him in the head, so his son Buster could collect on his life insurance.

A handful of Memorial Health employees are also listed as witnesses.

But, reports show, Maggie and Paul were not transported to Memorial the night they were shot.

Several members of Alex Murdaugh’s family are named on the list as well including Randy, Alex’s other son Buster, John Marvin, Liz and Lynn Murdaugh.

The state also listed someone from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Investigator Dylan Hightower may be called-upon.

Alex Murdaugh’s great grandfather, grandfather and father led the Solicitor’s Office for nearly a century from 1920 until 2006.

An historic trial for South Carolina.

“This will go down as the most famous trial. It’s a circus,” Eric Bland said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.