Murdaugh defense attorney introduces theory there were two shooters in the killing of Maggie & Paul

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The lead investigator in the murder case against Alex Murdaugh took the stand again Monday morning.

That’s as Murdaugh’s defense attorney introduced a theory that there were two shooters in the killings of Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul.

They were shot to death in the summer of 2021 at the family’s hunting property in Colleton County.

Last week the defense tried to discredit how the evidence was preserved at the crime scene, saying deputies did not wear protective foot coverings.

The defense continued its cross examination Monday morning of SLED Special Agent Melinda Worley as the trial moved into its second week.

Worley agreed a bloody foot print found near Paul at the scene was caused by law enforcement. They also discussed the two murder weapons used - an AR-15 and a shotgun.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian used diagrams created by Worley to talk about the path of the bullets that killed Paul and Maggie Murdaugh that night.

“We now see that that AR is being from way up here, correct,” asked Harpootlian.

“I can’t see that, no. It’s somewhere along that line,” said Wo rley.

“And that line goes a dozen, two dozen, three dozen yards from the feed room. If you follow straight up,” asked Harpootlian.

“I don’t know where they were within that line,” said Worley.

“If someone were a lookout and were there to kill Paul and that’s the lookout, Maggie surprised them. They thought she was gone,” asked Harpootlian.

“I have no idea,” said Worley.

“Reasonable though, right,” asked Harpootlian.

“I have no idea. I wasn’t there,” said Worley.

“I know you weren’t there. None of us were there. We’re trying to figure out what happened that night and clearly, one reasonable explanation is two shooters. One explanation,” asked Harpootlian.

“One, yes,” said Worley.

“Right. Among a number of them.” said Harpootlian.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty in the case against him. Below, you can find a timeline of the case:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.