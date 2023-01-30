Sky Cams
A. Philip Randolph Freedom Breakfast and Awards Banquet happening this weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new event will be right at home at the newly reopened Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum this weekend when the A. Philip Randolph Freedom Breakfast and Awards Banquet is held there Saturday morning.

Jerome Brown is the president of the organization’s Savannah chapter, Christi Hulme is the president of the Savannah Regional Central Labor Council.

They are here morning with details on the event that will honor community leaders and members of the local labor force.

