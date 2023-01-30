Police chief of Port Wentworth officially retires

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially retired.

The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon.

This will take effect Feb. 1.

Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last year.

He was previously fired from his position by the current city manager and later rehired.

