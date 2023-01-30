Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police chief of Port Wentworth officially retires

Port Wentworth police
Port Wentworth police(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially retired.

The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon.

This will take effect Feb. 1.

Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last year.

He was previously fired from his position by the current city manager and later rehired.

We will continue to update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Bell’s Landing
Savannah city council approves zoning change for new marina and restaurant at Bell’s Landing
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Hinesville

Latest News

*
Jury selection begins in Mayhew trial
Aspiring Leaders Academy underway
Liberty County School system’s Aspiring Leaders Academy underway
Bluffton police to hold community discussion following the release of body camera footage of Tyre Nichols
THE News at 4
Bluffton police to hold community discussion following the release of body camera footage of Tyre N