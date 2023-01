RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richard Davis a former mayor of Richmond Hill has passed away.

The city confirming the news on their Facebook page.

They say Davis served on City Council for ten years before being elected mayor in 1989.

In addition, he played mayor roles in starting the Great Ogeechee Seafood festival and building JF Gregory Park.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.