Tybee Island Maritime Academy’s lottery open enrollment ends Feb 13.

Tybee Island Maritime Academy’s lottery
Tybee Island Maritime Academy’s lottery(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents have just two weeks left to apply for Tybee Island Maritime Academy’s lottery for the 2023-2024 school year.

School staff says they already have applicants for every grade level.

As a reminder, TIMA is now a K-8 school. Staff here say they always have the most openings for kindergarten and that the higher grade levels tend to have the fewest openings.

The TIMA staff says there’s no better time than now to open the application and apply.

Parents can also sign up to take a tour of the campus. Staff member Jennifer Fleming says a number of incoming siblings and primary residents have already applied and that for the first time in school history, 100% of their current students recommitted for the next school year.

Fleming says this shows that families are happy choosing TIMA.

Fleming says because of the high number of students signing up to come back, no one is guaranteed a spot, but they encourage everyone to apply and see what all the school has to offer.

“It’s a quick, 5-minute application process. It does not impact their enrollment or their ability to apply at other schools or choice programs. We encourage every family to submit an application and familiarize themselves with the process,” Jennifer Fleming said.

Families have until February 10 at noon to apply and the lottery will be held on Feb. 13.

Fleming says if your child doesn’t get picked in the lottery, they will be put on a waitlist that the school will work from through December of this year.

Click here for the link to the application.

