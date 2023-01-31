Sky Cams
2023 American Traditions Vocal Competition

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For three decades, the American Traditions Vocal Competition has grown to include community concerts and educational initiatives while still offering opportunities for musicians and music lovers in Savannah. This weekend, it returns for a 30th season.

Mikki Sodergren is an ATC past champion and now executive director of the event. She joined Morning Break with a look ahead to this season and another outstanding competition the last week of February.

