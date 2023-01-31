2023 American Traditions Vocal Competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For three decades, the American Traditions Vocal Competition has grown to include community concerts and educational initiatives while still offering opportunities for musicians and music lovers in Savannah. This weekend, it returns for a 30th season.

Mikki Sodergren is an ATC past champion and now executive director of the event. She joined Morning Break with a look ahead to this season and another outstanding competition the last week of February.

