Black History Month events around the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

Black History Month
Black History Month(MGN)
By Paige Phillips and Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Black History Month begins Feb. 1 and there are a number of events planned around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Below is a list of some of the events:

  • Happening all month is the Savannah Black Heritage Festival. You can find more information on their website.
  • Thursday, Feb. 2 - A Taste of African Heritage at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center starting at 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 4 - National Freedom Day Celebration in historic Mitchelville Freedom Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

