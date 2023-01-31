Black History Month events around the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Black History Month begins Feb. 1 and there are a number of events planned around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Below is a list of some of the events:

Savannah Black Heritage Festival . You can find more information on their Happening all month is the. You can find more information on their website

Thursday, Feb. 2 - A Taste of African Heritage at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center starting at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 - National Freedom Day Celebration in historic Mitchelville Freedom Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

